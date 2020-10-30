e-paper
Home / Education / JoSAA 4th seat allotment result 2020 to be declared today at josaa.nic.in, here's how to check

JoSAA 4th seat allotment result 2020 to be declared today at josaa.nic.in, here’s how to check

JoSAA 4th seat allotment result 2020: Candidates who have registered for JoSAA 4th round of counselling will be able to check their result online at josaa.nic.in. The result will be out by 5 pm.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 11:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JoSAA 4th seat allotment result 2020.(HT file )
         

JoSAA 4th seat allotment result 2020: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will on Friday announce the fourth seat allotment result on its official website. Candidates who have registered for JoSAA 4th round of counselling will be able to check their result online at josaa.nic.in. The result will be out by 5 pm.

The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and submission of candidate’s response will be done from 5 pm on October 30 till November 1, 2020. The last date to respond to query is November 2, 2020, till 5 pm.

JoSAA Counselling Schedule

How to check JoSAA 4th seat allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads “4th seat allotment result”

Key in your credentials and login

The JoSAA 4th seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

JoSAA 2020 registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA 2020). The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.

