e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Education / JPSC admit card for Assistant Engineer prelims 2020 out, download hall ticket now

JPSC admit card for Assistant Engineer prelims 2020 out, download hall ticket now

JPSC admit card: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Engineering Services recruitment preliminary examination 2020.

education Updated: Jan 13, 2020 14:01 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Engineering Services recruitment preliminary examination 2020.
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Engineering Services recruitment preliminary examination 2020. (jpsc.gov.in)
         

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Engineering Services preliminary examination 2020. JPSC Combined Engineering Services preliminary examination will be held on January 19, 2020.

Candidates who have applied for the exam, can download their admit card from the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download JPSC Combined Engineering Services preliminary examination admit card.

The exam will be conducted in two session. The first session will conducted from 10.30am to 12.30pm and the second session will be held from 2pm to 4pm.

The first paper (General studies) will be conducted in the morning session. The paper will be of 100 marks. The optonal paper exam will be conducted in the afternoon session. It will be of 200 marks.

The admit cards will not be sent by post.

tags
top news
Prez Macron raised Kashmir with PM Modi, France says following issue ‘closely’
Prez Macron raised Kashmir with PM Modi, France says following issue ‘closely’
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News