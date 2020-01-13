JPSC admit card for Assistant Engineer prelims 2020 out, download hall ticket now

education

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 14:01 IST

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Engineering Services preliminary examination 2020. JPSC Combined Engineering Services preliminary examination will be held on January 19, 2020.

Candidates who have applied for the exam, can download their admit card from the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download JPSC Combined Engineering Services preliminary examination admit card.

The exam will be conducted in two session. The first session will conducted from 10.30am to 12.30pm and the second session will be held from 2pm to 4pm.

The first paper (General studies) will be conducted in the morning session. The paper will be of 100 marks. The optonal paper exam will be conducted in the afternoon session. It will be of 200 marks.

The admit cards will not be sent by post.