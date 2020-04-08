JPSC Medical Officer Recruitment : 380 vacancies on offer, MBBS graduates can apply

education

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 380 vacancies for the post of medical officer. The online application process will begin on April 9 and the last date to apply is May 8. The last date to deposit fee is May 11. Aspirants can apply online at jpsc.gov.in.

Educational Qualification: Applicant should have completed MBBS from any medical college recognised by medical council of India and recognised by the state government. Also, the applicant should have completed at least one year of internship in a recognised medical college and hospital. Applicant should not be less than 23 or more than 35 years of age.

Selection Process: Candidates will have to clear written test (MCQ) followed by an interview.

Application fee:

Gen/ OBC/ EWS category - Rs. 600 + Bank Charge

SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen - Rs. 150 + Bank Charge

