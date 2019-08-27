Junior college teachers in Mumbai threaten to observe September 5 as black day

education

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:36 IST

Junior college teachers in the Mumbai have threatened to observe Teachers’ Day on September 5 as black day alleging that the education department has not paid heed to their long pending demands.

Teachers who are a part of Mumbai Regional Junior College Teacher’s Association (MRJCTA) said they will go ahead with their protest on September 5 if their demands are not met. Some of the demands raised by teachers include pending approvals for increment and pension, restoration of scrapped aided divisions for first year junior college(FYJC) and timely approvals for the appointment of junior college principals.

“The office of the deputy director does not have a permanent director for several years which is causing a delay in addressing our issues. Even after agitating on several occasions, officials there refuse to meet teachers,” said SL Dixit, President , MJRCTO. The association has also written to state education minister Ashish Shelar and other officials in the education department regarding the issue.

The association has been protesting for these demands for the last two years. Members said that despite repeated assurances from the government, they have not got any relief.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 14:32 IST