K Raheja Corp to introduce Juinagar’s first International School in Navi Mumbai

K Raheja Corp is set to introduce first international school in Juinagar, Navi Mumbai as part of its 50-acre mixed-use development that includes office spaces, premium residences, tech led infrastructure, convenience retail and a lifestyle club.

The school will be located adjacent to Raheja Jadecity (residences) and Mindspace, Juinagar, and will be spread on a 1.18-acre campus.

The move is aimed at addressing a clear gap in Navi Mumbai’s schooling landscape. While the micro-market has a wide range of established schools, the availability of international-curriculum options remains limited.

The Juinagar school is being planned with the best international curriculum. This positions it for meaningful first-mover advantage and responds to the rising preference among families for globally benchmarked learning pathways.

Juinagar is rapidly emerging as a ‘walk-to-work’ micro-market in Navi Mumbai, anchored by Jade City and Mindspace Juinagar’s ecosystem and strengthened by the wider employment corridor across Airoli–Ghansoli–Kopar Khairane.

The school’s catchment has been designed around the core Navi Mumbai residential belt, spanning Kopar Khairane to Seawoods (including Vashi, Sanpada and Nerul), within an estimated 6–8 km radius and a 30–45 minute commute window. The goal is to bring premium education closer to families, reducing daily travel friction and improving quality of life.

Beyond academics, the school is being planned with a clear understanding of what drives parent preference in the international education segment: campus experience and holistic development.