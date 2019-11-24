e-paper
Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh plans massive recruitment on amended terms

Employees recruited at different rungs, including officers, will be on probation for three years instead of two as is the case now. During this time, they will be paid a certain percentage of salary which will rise to full level from the fourth year.

Indo Asian News Service
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath. (PTI file)
         

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh plans big ticket changes in employment rules for recruitment to maximise its intake and keep the cost in check.

Employees recruited at different rungs, including officers, will be on probation for three years instead of two as is the case now. During this time, they will be paid a certain percentage of salary which will rise to full level from the fourth year.

This will provide a big relief to the government which is struggling with economic crisis. Sources say that entry level staff will receive 70 per cent of the minimum salary in the first year, 80 per cent in the second and 90 per cent in the third year. Full salary will be paid from the fourth year.

At present, the employees get full salary from the first month itself, and from the third year they are given an increment of two years of the probation period.

The General Administration Department has drawn up a proposal to this effect which will be placed before the Cabinet shortly, say government sources. The Madhya Pradesh Civil Services General Conditions 1961 are being amended to this effect.

The Finance Department feels these amendments would be beneficial to the believes that giving three years less salary and increment for five years will save about Rs 3,000 crore every year. Massive recruitment is proposed in the state which would lead to heavy implications.

The Cabinet is also expected to take a call on whether to enforce these proposals for recruitment via the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Cooperative Minister Govind Singh says the state government has plans to go in for 100,000 recruitments which should be good news for the youth. More than 12 departments, including police, school education, higher education, women and child development and social justice, have vacancies to fill. The government targets to fill them within a year.

Govind Singh said the BJP government started the practice of outsourcing. The agencies engaged by the government were charging the government substantial amounts but were under paying the employees. The Kamal Nath government believes direct recruitment will help eliminate this corrupt practice.

Apart from this, Govind Singh said that Madhya Pradesh will soon become the largest supplier of Maggi noodles. The Kamal Nath government has taken several decisions to increase investment in the state, he said.

The government also plans to focus on the entrepreneurship proposals for youth and farmers. The focus will be on the crops which yield higher income over lesser investment.

“The previous government has handed us an empty treasury but we will ensure the farmers get the promised bonus. We will cut government expenses to ensure that the farmers get their due,” said Govind Singh.

