Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020 declared at karresults.nic.in

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 11:37 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Tuesday declared the results of second pre-university (PUC) exams 2020. Students can check the PUC 2nd Year Results 2020 at the official websites: karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in and the Suvidya portal at result.bspucpa.com.

This year, around 6 lakh students registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC result at karresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link for Karnataka 2020 PUC result

3. Key in your registration number and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out for future reference.

In 2019, 6.71 lakh students appeared in the PUC II year exam, out of which 4.14 lakh passed, which is a pass percentage of 61.73%. The pass percentage in arts was 50.53% in commerce it was 66.39% and in science the pass percentage was 66.58%.