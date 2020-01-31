e-paper
Home / Education / Karnataka Bank PO Admit Card 2019 released, here’s the direct link to download

Karnataka Bank PO Admit Card 2019 released, here’s the direct link to download

Karnataka Bank PO Admit Card 2019 has been released at karnatakabank.com/careers. The exam will be held on February 16. Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

education Updated: Jan 31, 2020 13:56 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka Bank PO admit card out
Karnataka Bank PO admit card out(Karnataka Bank)
         

Karnataka Bank has released the admit card for probationary officer scale I exam on its official website. Candidates who have successfully applied for the post can download their admit card online at karnatakabank.com/careers.

The online exam will conducted on February 16, 2020 at Bengaluru, Dharwad-Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi Centres.

Exam Pattern:

The time for the test is 120 minutes; however you may have to be at the venue for approximately150 minutes including the time required for logging in, collection of the call letters, going through theinstructions etc. All tests will be provided in English.   

Click here to download Karnataka Bank PO admit card

Check official notification here

Check full details on exam pattern here

