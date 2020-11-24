e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s how to check

Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s how to check

Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020: Candidates can check the NEET mock round seat allotment result online at kea.kar.nic.in. Here’s how to check,

education Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnatak NEET Mock Allotment Result 2020 declared
Karnatak NEET Mock Allotment Result 2020 declared(PTI)
         

Karnataka NEET result 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Tuesday declared the NEET UG mock allotment result on its official website. Registered candidates can check the NEET mock round seat allotment result 2020 online at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates will now get an opportunity to add/ delete/ modify/ alter the options in the order of preference. The first allotment result will also be declared on Tuesday.

Direct Link to check Karnataka NEET Results 2020

Check full schedule

How to check Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 :

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

top news
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Verdict against conversion for marriage not good law: Allahabad HC
Verdict against conversion for marriage not good law: Allahabad HC
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over RBI proposal to overhaul banking industry
Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over RBI proposal to overhaul banking industry
Covid-19: Delhi government orders equipment for new ICU beds being added this week
Covid-19: Delhi government orders equipment for new ICU beds being added this week
BSF officer crawls 150 feet into tunnel used by Jaish terrorists, finds Pak imprint
BSF officer crawls 150 feet into tunnel used by Jaish terrorists, finds Pak imprint
‘If India don’t win ODIs, T20Is, they’ll get smoked in Tests 4-0’: Clarke
‘If India don’t win ODIs, T20Is, they’ll get smoked in Tests 4-0’: Clarke
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In