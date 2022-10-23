Home / Education / Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date extended again till October 25

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date extended again till October 25

education
Published on Oct 23, 2022 09:16 AM IST

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: Candidates can apply online at kea.kar.nic.in till October 25, 5:30 pm.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has again extended the registration deadline for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022, which will lead to medical admission under 85% state quota seats. Now, candidates can apply up to October 25, instead of the previous deadline of October 23. Candidates can apply online at kea.kar.nic.in.

Eligible candidates can both register and make payment of the counselling fee up to 5:30 pm on October 25, KEA said.

In a separate notification, KEA said that Karnataka language test for eligible candidates will take place on October 27, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, instead of October 21.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the UG NEET link under the admission section.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and pay the fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a copy for further need.

