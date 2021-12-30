Karnataka PGCET 1st round of seat allotment result declared, here’s direct link

education

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday declared the KEA PGCET round 1 seat allotment result on its official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates registered for the admission to the postgraduate management, computer application and engineering courses can check their results online.

Direct link to check PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates who are shortlisted from the KEA- PGCET round 1 of seat allotment will have to confirm their admission to the MBA, MCA and MTech programmes online by paying the requisite seat allotment fee. The KEA will allot seats to the shortlisted candidates on the basis of their ranks obtained in PGCET, options entered during the online Karnataka PGCET counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

How to Check Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit PGECET website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Step 2: Click on the “PGCET-2020 (MBA, MCA, MTech)” tab under Admissions section

Step 3: Click on the result link and key in your PGCET number

Step 4: Submit and access the PGCET first round of seat allotment result