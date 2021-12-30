e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka PGCET 1st round of seat allotment result declared, here’s direct link

Karnataka PGCET 1st round of seat allotment result declared, here’s direct link

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday declared the KEA PGCET round 1 seat allotment result on its official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

education Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 17:42 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday declared the KEA PGCET round 1 seat allotment result on its official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates registered for the admission to the postgraduate management, computer application and engineering courses can check their results online.

Direct link to check PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates who are shortlisted from the KEA- PGCET round 1 of seat allotment will have to confirm their admission to the MBA, MCA and MTech programmes online by paying the requisite seat allotment fee. The KEA will allot seats to the shortlisted candidates on the basis of their ranks obtained in PGCET, options entered during the online Karnataka PGCET counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

How to Check Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit PGECET website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Step 2: Click on the “PGCET-2020 (MBA, MCA, MTech)” tab under Admissions section

Step 3: Click on the result link and key in your PGCET number

Step 4: Submit and access the PGCET first round of seat allotment result

top news
6th round talks: Piyush Goyal, Tomar join farmer leaders during lunch
6th round talks: Piyush Goyal, Tomar join farmer leaders during lunch
Kashmir: 3 militants killed, say security forces; families allege the deceased were civilians
Kashmir: 3 militants killed, say security forces; families allege the deceased were civilians
New spike in UK cases as Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is approved
New spike in UK cases as Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is approved
Farm protests: Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution
Farm protests: Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution
DGCA modifies order to suspend international flights till Jan 31
DGCA modifies order to suspend international flights till Jan 31
Prisoner escapes after accomplices attack police escort with pepper spray
Prisoner escapes after accomplices attack police escort with pepper spray
Robots dance in perfect sync to wish happy 2021 and it’s not an animation
Robots dance in perfect sync to wish happy 2021 and it’s not an animation
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In