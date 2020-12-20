e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka schools to re-open from Jan 1 for class 6 onwards

Karnataka schools to re-open from Jan 1 for class 6 onwards

The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in presence of health minister K Sudhakar and other officials, he added.

education Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 10:05 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bengaluru
Representational image.
Representational image.(PTI file )
         

After being closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions, schools for Class 6 onwards will re-open from January 1, 2021, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on Saturday.

“Vidyagama programme for Classes 6 to 9 to begin from January 1, 2021, however, students will have to get written permission from their parents. Students from class 10 to 12 can attend their regular classes from January 1,” Kumar told media.

The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in presence of health minister K Sudhakar and other officials, he added.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that students can attend classes twice or thrice a week.

“Our technical advisory committee has given a report saying Class 10 and Class 12 students can be allowed to attend schools and colleges as they will be facing public exams. The students can attend classes twice or thrice a week,” he said.

The schools in Karnataka are physically shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 15,399 active COVID-19 cases in the state. So far 8,79,735 recovered and 11,989 deaths.

tags
top news
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
LIVE: For 7 straight days, India records less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 26,624 new infections take tally to 10,031,223
LIVE: For 7 straight days, India records less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 26,624 new infections take tally to 10,031,223
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
‘Vaccinated him myself’: Fauci tells children Santa Claus is ‘good to go’
‘Vaccinated him myself’: Fauci tells children Santa Claus is ‘good to go’
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
At least 128,000 people in US get Covid-19 vaccine: Report
At least 128,000 people in US get Covid-19 vaccine: Report
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In