Karnataka schools to re-open from Jan 1 for class 6 onwards

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 10:05 IST

After being closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions, schools for Class 6 onwards will re-open from January 1, 2021, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on Saturday.

“Vidyagama programme for Classes 6 to 9 to begin from January 1, 2021, however, students will have to get written permission from their parents. Students from class 10 to 12 can attend their regular classes from January 1,” Kumar told media.

The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in presence of health minister K Sudhakar and other officials, he added.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that students can attend classes twice or thrice a week.

“Our technical advisory committee has given a report saying Class 10 and Class 12 students can be allowed to attend schools and colleges as they will be facing public exams. The students can attend classes twice or thrice a week,” he said.

The schools in Karnataka are physically shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 15,399 active COVID-19 cases in the state. So far 8,79,735 recovered and 11,989 deaths.