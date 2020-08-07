e-paper
Home / Education / Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: KSEEB class 10 results to be declared on August 10 at 3 pm

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: KSEEB class 10 results to be declared on August 10 at 3 pm

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: The minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that the Karnataka SSLC results will be announced on Monday, August 10 at 3 pm.

education Updated: Aug 07, 2020 14:10 IST
Venkatesha Babu| Edited by Nandini
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time
         

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 on August 10. The minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that the Karnataka SSLC results will be announced on Monday, August 10 at 3 pm.

After the results are declared, students will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC 2020 scores online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC or class 10th examination was initially scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020 which were postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4. Around 8.48 lakh students registered for the class 10th examination. The schools had ensured that social distancing norms were followed and other precautionary measures taken at the examination centres. All the students underwent thermal screening at the centres and were provided hand sanitisers and masks. In every classroom, 20 students will be writing their papers.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage

Enter the required details like registration number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same

