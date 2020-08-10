e-paper
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check KSEEB class 10th result

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Students of class 10 who have appeared in the Karnataka SSLC examination can check their results online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Aug 10, 2020 15:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Monday announced the results of Karnataka SSLC or class 10 examination on its official website.

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the Karnataka SSLC examination can check their results online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the Karnataka SSLC exam was scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020, which was later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The board later conducted the Karnataka Class 10 examination from June 25 to July 4, at various centres spread across the state. Over 8.48 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka SSLC or class 10th examination.

Students who have passed the Karnataka Class 10 examination will be eligible to take admission in class 11th in any school or college. Students need to secure a minimum of 35% marks to clear the exam.

Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020:

1. Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

2. Click on link for ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage

3. Enter the required details like registration number and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same

