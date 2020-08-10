Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: KSEEB to declare class 10 results today at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Secondary Education Board (KSEEB) will declare the class 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results today at 3 pm at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in
-
01:30 pm IST
-
01:19 pm IST
-
01:03 pm IST
-
12:47 pm IST
-
12:40 pm IST
-
12:35 pm IST
-
12:30 pm IST
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Secondary Education Board (KSEEB) will declare the class 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results today at 3 pm. Over eight lakh students who were registered for class 10th exam will get their results today. After the results are out, students can check their results online at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com.
How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020:
Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
Click on the link for ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage
Enter the required details like registration number and submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same
Check latest updates on exam, results, direct link, steps to check results, pass percentage and other details here:
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How to download marksheet online
After the results are out, students can visit the official website at karresults.nic.in. Click on the SSLC result link and key in their registration number and submit. Their e-marksheet will be displayed on screen. Download and take its print out.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: What’s next
After the Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 are declared, students who pass the exam will be eligible to take admission in class 11th in any school or college.
Karnataka SSLC Result: Check past year pass percentages
IN 2019-- 73.7%
In 2018 --71.93%.
In 2017--- 73.26%
In 2016-- 79.16%
In 2015-- 81.82%
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: 73.7% students passed the exam last year
In the year 2019, 73.7% of the total students had passed the Karnataka SSLC exam.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Where to check scores
After the results are declared, students can check their scores at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com
Karnataka SSLC exam was deferred due to Covid-19
Karnataka SSLC exam was initially scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9, 2020 but it had to be postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4.
Karnataka SSLC Result to be declared at 3 pm today
KSEEB will announce the Karnataka SSLC Result today at 3 pm. Over 8.4 lakh will get their results today.