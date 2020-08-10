e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB class 10th result declared

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB class 10th result declared

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Students of class 10 who have appeared in the examination can check their scores online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Aug 10, 2020 15:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020.(HT file )
         

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Monday declared the Karnataka SSLC or class 10 Results 2020 on its official website.

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the examination can check their scores online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Follow Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 live updates

Earlier, the board had scheduled the Karnataka SSLC exam to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020, which was later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Karnataka SSLC exam was later conducted from June 25 to July 4, at various centres spread across the state. Around 8.48 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka class 10th examination.

Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020:

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on link that reads, ‘Karnataka SSLC result’

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same

tags
top news
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea moves SC, alleges unfair media trial
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea moves SC, alleges unfair media trial
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
People jumping just on draft EIA not fair, says Prakash Javadekar
People jumping just on draft EIA not fair, says Prakash Javadekar
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In