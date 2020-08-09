e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at karresults.nic.in, here’s how to check scorecard

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at karresults.nic.in, here’s how to check scorecard

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 will be declared by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) tomorrow, on August 10 at karresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:05 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 tomorrow
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 tomorrow(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 will be declared by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) tomorrow, on August 10. The minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, Suresh Kumar had on Friday announced that the Karnataka class 10th results will be declared on Monday, August 10 at 3 pm.

Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC 2020 scorecard online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC or class 10th examination was initially scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020 but it had to be postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage

Enter the required details like registration number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same

Over 8.4 lakh students registered for the class 10th examination. The schools had ensured that social distancing norms were followed and other precautionary measures taken at the examination centres. All the candidates underwent thermal screening at the centres and were provided hand sanitisers and masks. In every classroom, 20 students will be writing their papers.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
Shashi Tharoor’s advice to Congress: Find new chief fast
Shashi Tharoor’s advice to Congress: Find new chief fast
Rescuers recover 10 more bodies from Kerala landslide site, toll rises to 37
Rescuers recover 10 more bodies from Kerala landslide site, toll rises to 37
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
FIR lodged against MP Congress working president Jitu Patwari for tweet on PM
FIR lodged against MP Congress working president Jitu Patwari for tweet on PM
Eye on MCD polls, AAP names new office bearers, attacks BJP-run civic agencies
Eye on MCD polls, AAP names new office bearers, attacks BJP-run civic agencies
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In