May 23, 2020-Saturday
Home / Education / KCET 2020: Application correction, centre change deadline extended

KCET 2020: Application correction, centre change deadline extended

As per the notification, candidates can make changes or modify the information in the online applications as per their eligibility on or before May 31, 2020, until 6 pm.

education Updated: May 23, 2020 15:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KCET 2020.
KCET 2020. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, on Friday, extended the last date to change examination centres for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2020) along with editing the application form till May 31. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the KEA’s official website.



The examination authority has taken this decision after considering the requests coming from the candidates.

Earlier, the authority had reopened the application correction window from May 20 to 22, 2020.

