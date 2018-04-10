KEAM 2018 admit card released at cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to download

KEAM 2018 admit card: The commissioner of entrance examinations (CEE) on Tuesday released the admit card for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination or KEAM 2018 on its official website.

However, admit cards are not available for candidates who have applied for medical or architecture courses.

The exam will be held on April 23 and 24 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

Candidates can now download the admit card from the official website of office of the commissioner of entrance examinations at cee.kerala.gov.in. Click on the link for KEAM 2018 - Candidate portal. Key in your application number, password and security code and sign in. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout (coloured preferably) and save it on your computer.

The admit cards have not been issued to candidates who have to remit balance application fee and Dubai Centre fee as well as those who have issues regarding their photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression uploaded during the submission of application form online.

Cards will be released only after the payment is made online. Those of other candidates will be released only if the correct photograph, signature, thumb impression are uploaded through the concerned links before 5pm on April 13.

Candidates who have other issues in their submitted forms can view them by clicking the menu item ‘Memo Details’ provided on the profile page.

The printout of the memo indicating the issues in the application and the proformas for rectifying them can be downloaded from the concerned links. A copy of the memo thus generated along with the documents for rectification of defects have to be sent to the commissioner for entrance examinations before 5pm on April 17.

Documents received through fax/e-mail will not be considered for clearance of issues in the application.

The personal details of candidates along with the details of reservation and other benefits as per the application submitted by the candidates will be displayed on the profile page of the candidates.

A facility has been also provided on the profile page for one-time correction of their mobile number and e-mail ID through the menu item ‘Edit Contact Details’.

Candidates who have complaints, if any, regarding the details shown in the profile page may send their complaints with supporting documents to prove their claim to the office of the commissioner for entrance examinations before 5pm on April 17.

The candidates who do not know their application number can get it by giving their name and mobile number on the Forgot Application Number link provided in the candidate portal.

Help line Numbers: 0471-2339101,2339102,2339103,2339104