e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / KEAM 2020: Kerala Engineering, medical entrance exams to be held on July 16, says CM

KEAM 2020: Kerala Engineering, medical entrance exams to be held on July 16, says CM

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination had said the state will conduct the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) exam on July 16 as per schedule.

education Updated: Jul 14, 2020 09:17 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Thiruvananthapuram
         

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the engineering, medical entrance examinations in the state will be held on July 16, as per schedule.

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination had said the state will conduct the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) exam on July 16 as per schedule.

“The entrance examinations would be held as scheduled.

Special test centres are being opened in hot spots/containment zones so that students in those areas can take the entrance exam without going out,” Vijayan said.

He also said that special arrangements will be made for those students in quarantine or those coming from red zones.

Over one lakh candidates will appear for the entrance examination, to be conducted in 342 centres located at Kerala and Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai on July 16.

The state government had earlier informed that special bus services would be arranged for the students.

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations had earlier said that the exam centres will follow the COVID-19 protocol laid down by the Health Department.

tags
top news
A notice, series of meetings and snubs: How Rajasthan crisis has come out in the open
A notice, series of meetings and snubs: How Rajasthan crisis has come out in the open
US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea in new escalation
US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea in new escalation
LIVE: Australia tightens movement restrictions amid fresh Covid outbreaks
LIVE: Australia tightens movement restrictions amid fresh Covid outbreaks
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
Bengaluru braces for week-long lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
Bengaluru braces for week-long lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
UAE to make history with launch of Mars probe
UAE to make history with launch of Mars probe
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In