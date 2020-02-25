KEAM 2020: Last date to apply extended till February 29, register online at cee.kerala.gov.in

education

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 12:22 IST

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala has extended the last date to apply for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Course (KEAM) till February 29, 2020.

Earlier, the last date to apply for KEAM 2020 was February 25. All interested candidates who want to apply for KEAM entrance examination can register themselves on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM is a state-level entrance examination for admission to various undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses.

Students are eligible to take admission in MBBS, BDS, ayurveda, homeopathy, siddha, unani, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, pharmacy, engineering and architecture courses in Kerala colleges through KEAM 2020.

Here’s How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘KEAM 2020 - online application’ link

Step 3: If you are a new candidate, register yourself with all the details

Step 4: If you have already registered, login using ID and password

Step 5: Fill the form using all details and upload images

Step 6: Pay the online application fee and submit

Step 7: You will receive a confirmation message on your registered email and mobile number

You can register yourself using the direct link https://cee.kerala.gov.in/keamonline2020/public/instruction.

Application Fee

The KEAM 2020 application fee for engineering exam candidates is Rs 700. The fee for architecture, medical and aligned field is Rs 500. For appearing in both exams, a candidate will have to pay Rs 900.