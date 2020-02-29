e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / KEAM 2020: Last date to apply today, direct link

KEAM 2020: Last date to apply today, direct link

KEAM 2020: Today is the last date to apply for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical course also known as KEAM 2020. Here’s the direct link to register.

education Updated: Feb 29, 2020 08:19 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, new Delhi
(Hindustan Times)
         

KEAM 2020: Today is the last date to apply for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical course also known as KEAM 2020. KEAM is a state- level entrance exam for admission to these courses in Kerala colleges. The exam is conducted by Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE). If you have not applied for the exam yet, do it now.

Earlier, the application window was closing on February 25 but the deadline was extended till February 29.

The exam will be conducted on April 20 and 21. The admit card will be released on April 10

KEAM 2020 Exam Schedule:

Physics & Chemistry (Paper-I) : 20.04.2020, 10 am to 12.30 pm

Mathematics (Paper-II) : 21.04.2020, 10 am to 12.30 pm

KEAM 2020 Result Declaration:

Result of Engineering Entrance Examination : On or before 25.05.2020

Engineering, Architecture, MBBS/BDS, Medical & Allied and Ayurveda Rank lists : On or before 20.06.2020

KEAM 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘KEAM 2020 - online application’ link

Step 3: If you are a new candidate, register yourself with all the details

Step 4: If you have already registered, login using ID and password

Step 5: Fill the form using all details and upload images

Step 6: Pay the online application fee and submit

Step 7: You will receive a confirmation message on your registered email and mobile number

Direct link to apply for KEAM 2020

tags
top news
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
Ahead of US-Taliban deal, foreign secretary meets top Afghan leaders
Ahead of US-Taliban deal, foreign secretary meets top Afghan leaders
How Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik lost control of his force
How Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik lost control of his force
Delhi riots: Civic agencies will help police hunt for bodies in drains
Delhi riots: Civic agencies will help police hunt for bodies in drains
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Realme X50 does not have NavIC right now, but it will
Realme X50 does not have NavIC right now, but it will
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News