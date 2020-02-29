KEAM 2020: Last date to apply today, direct link
KEAM 2020: Today is the last date to apply for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical course also known as KEAM 2020. KEAM is a state- level entrance exam for admission to these courses in Kerala colleges. The exam is conducted by Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE). If you have not applied for the exam yet, do it now.
Earlier, the application window was closing on February 25 but the deadline was extended till February 29.
The exam will be conducted on April 20 and 21. The admit card will be released on April 10
KEAM 2020 Exam Schedule:
Physics & Chemistry (Paper-I) : 20.04.2020, 10 am to 12.30 pm
Mathematics (Paper-II) : 21.04.2020, 10 am to 12.30 pm
KEAM 2020 Result Declaration:
Result of Engineering Entrance Examination : On or before 25.05.2020
Engineering, Architecture, MBBS/BDS, Medical & Allied and Ayurveda Rank lists : On or before 20.06.2020
KEAM 2020: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘KEAM 2020 - online application’ link
Step 3: If you are a new candidate, register yourself with all the details
Step 4: If you have already registered, login using ID and password
Step 5: Fill the form using all details and upload images
Step 6: Pay the online application fee and submit
Step 7: You will receive a confirmation message on your registered email and mobile number