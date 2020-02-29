KEAM 2020: Last date to apply today, direct link

education

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 08:19 IST

KEAM 2020: Today is the last date to apply for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical course also known as KEAM 2020. KEAM is a state- level entrance exam for admission to these courses in Kerala colleges. The exam is conducted by Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE). If you have not applied for the exam yet, do it now.

Earlier, the application window was closing on February 25 but the deadline was extended till February 29.

The exam will be conducted on April 20 and 21. The admit card will be released on April 10

KEAM 2020 Exam Schedule:

Physics & Chemistry (Paper-I) : 20.04.2020, 10 am to 12.30 pm

Mathematics (Paper-II) : 21.04.2020, 10 am to 12.30 pm

KEAM 2020 Result Declaration:

Result of Engineering Entrance Examination : On or before 25.05.2020

Engineering, Architecture, MBBS/BDS, Medical & Allied and Ayurveda Rank lists : On or before 20.06.2020

KEAM 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘KEAM 2020 - online application’ link

Step 3: If you are a new candidate, register yourself with all the details

Step 4: If you have already registered, login using ID and password

Step 5: Fill the form using all details and upload images

Step 6: Pay the online application fee and submit

Step 7: You will receive a confirmation message on your registered email and mobile number

Direct link to apply for KEAM 2020