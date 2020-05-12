e-paper
Home / Education / KEAM 2020 to be conducted on July 16, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KEAM 2020 to be conducted on July 16, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The online registration process for KEAM 2020 began on February 1 and was concluded on February 25, 2020.

education Updated: May 12, 2020 20:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (HT file)
The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) examination will be conducted on July 16, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. These exams were earlier scheduled for April 25 & 26 but were later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The entrance commissioner’s office is planning to conduct these examinations on July 16. We will complete important pending examinations one by one. We will make necessary arrangements for social distancing and other norms,” he said.

The online registration process for KEAM 2020 began on February 1 and was concluded on February 25, 2020.

The government of Kerala on Monday started the application correction window. “Candidates who have submitted an online application to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for the admission to KEAM 2020 can verify their profile and rectify the defect if any, from 11.05.2020 onward,” reads the official notice.

The last date for uploading photo, signature, online payment of Balance application fee (if any), and requests to the Office of the CEE by post or e-mail for the rectification of personal details is May 25, 2020. However, the last date for uploading of rectified documents/certificates is May 31, 2020.

