e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kejriwal gives orders for MBBS students, dentists to assist doctors in Covid treatment

Kejriwal gives orders for MBBS students, dentists to assist doctors in Covid treatment

The Union Territory has reported 40,212 active cases, 4,81,260 recoveries, and 8,391 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) update on Monday.

education Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:13 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI file)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday gave orders for 4th and 5th-year MBBS students and dentists to be allowed to assist in hospitals and COVID-19 Intensive Care Units (ICU) to meet the manpower shortage.

This comes after a surge in the coronavirus cases was reported in the national capital.

The Union Territory has reported 40,212 active cases, 4,81,260 recoveries, and 8,391 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) update on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases here, the Delhi government allowed COVID-19 designated hospitals to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns, and BDS doctors to assist duty doctors in controlling the pandemic.

According to an official order, the fourth-year and fifth-year MBBS students and dental doctors will assist duty doctors at the honorarium of Rs 1,000 for an eight-hour shift and Rs 2,000 for a 12-hour shift per day.

The Delhi government, in its order, had also said that in the case of interns, the honorarium would be over and above their stipend.

top news
Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
‘Bring back PoK first’: Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark
‘Bring back PoK first’: Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
PM Modi virtually inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs
PM Modi virtually inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs
Pokhran nuclear test: Shah, Modi’s reactions were opposite, says new book
Pokhran nuclear test: Shah, Modi’s reactions were opposite, says new book
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In