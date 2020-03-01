Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Admission 2020: 88 seats on offer, apply before March 31

education

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 12:11 IST

Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra has invited online applications for the two years Regular Teachers Training Programmes on its official website. The online registration process had started on February 20, 2020. Interested and eligible students can apply for the courses online at khsindia.org on or before March 31, 2020.

The admission process is being conducted to fill 88 seats for the two year courses at the institute. Out of which 44 seats are for the Hindi Shiksha Nishant course, and 44 for Hindi Shiksha Parangat course.

Educational qualification:

Hindi Shiksha Nishant course:

1. A candidate must have a BA degree with Hindi from a recognized university with 50% marks.

Or

Graduation in any subject with 50 % marks from a recognized university along with intermediate with Hindi from a recognized board and BA level diploma in Hindi from any government recognized institute.

2. At a graduation level, one of the subjects of social sciences is compulsory.

Hindi Shiksha Parangat course:

1. Intermediate (Higher secondary pre-university) with Hindi from a recognized board with 50 % marks.

Or

Intermediate (Higher secondary pre-university) in any subject with 50 % marks from a recognized board along with Hindi school with Hindi from a recognized board and intermediate level certificate in Hindi from any government recognized institute.

2. At intermediate level, one of the subjects of social sciences is compulsory.

