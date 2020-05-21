Kerala AKTU BTech final semester timetable released at ktu.edu.in

education

Updated: May 21, 2020 18:05 IST

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday released the timetable for the B Tech final semester exams on its official website.

According to the timetable, the university will conduct the B.Tech final semester regular and supplementary exams from July 1. The semester 8 honours exams will be held on June 29.

The duration of the exams has been reduced to two hours and fifteen minutes from the usual three hours.

Time Table:

According to the notification, in addition to the BTech final semester the S7 honors and MBA T5 exams which couldn’t be held on the scheduled date of March 16, will be conducted on June 26.