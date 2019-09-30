e-paper
Kerala DHSE Results 2019: First year improvement result declared at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala DHSE Results 2019: Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala on Monday declared the first year improvement results of Higher secondary examination 2019.

education Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala on Monday declared the first year improvement results of Higher secondary examination 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their Kerala first year improvement results 2019 at keralaresults.nic.in

Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala had conducted the first year improvement exam in the month of August.

Steps to check Kerala first year improvement results of Higher secondary examination 2019:

Visit the DHSE Kerala official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link ‘DHSE First Year Improvement Exam Results - Aug 2019’

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and submit

Your results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out of the same

Hindustantimes

Here’s the direct link to check the Kerala first year Improvement Result for August 2019 exam.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 14:00 IST

Education News