Kerala Plus One Result 2019 Declared: DHSE declares Kerala Board 11th result today

Kerala Board 11th result 2019: DHSE has declared Kerala Board 11th result 2019 today on its official website of at keralaresults.nic.in.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the Kerala Board Class 11th result for all the streams. Around 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the Kerala plus one exam this year.

How to check Kerala Plus One Result 2019:

Visit the official website of the board at keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link “DHSE Plus One Result 2019”

Key in your DHSE Plus One Roll Number and Date of Birth.

The Kerala 11th result 2019 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its printout.

First Published: May 28, 2019 13:30 IST