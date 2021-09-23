Kerala public service commission to fill vacancies for various posts, apply now

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in assistant professor, assistant manager, junior manager and other posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for the submission of the forms is October 20.

Kerala public service commission recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant Professor in Infectious Diseases: 2 posts

Assistant Professor in Rachana Sharir: 1 post

Assistant Professor in Rasasasthra and Bhaishajyakalpana: 2 posts

Assistant Manager in Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited: 6 posts

Junior Manager (Quality Assurance) in Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd: 3 posts

Radiographer Gr II: 11 posts

Junior Assistant in Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited: 3 posts

Finance Manager in Kerala State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited: 1 post

System Analyst in Kerala State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited: 1 post

Marketing Manager (Fertilizer) in Kerala State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited: 1 post

“Candidates must register as per one time registration with the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission www.keralapsc.gov.in before applying for the post. Candidates who have registered can apply by logging on to their profile using their UserID and Password. Candidates must click on the 'Apply Now' button of the respective posts in the Notification Link to apply for a post,” the Commission has informed candidates.