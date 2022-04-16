Home / Education / Kerala TET 2022 dates released, admit card to release on April 25
education

Kerala TET 2022 dates released, admit card to release on April 25

Kerala TET 2022 examination will be conducted on May 4 and 5, 2022. The admit card will be released on April 25, 2022. Candidates can check how to download admit card below. 
Kerala TET 2022 dates released, admit card to release on April 25
Kerala TET 2022 dates released, admit card to release on April 25
Published on Apr 16, 2022 08:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released Kerala TET 2022 dates. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on May 4 and 5, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the examination will be able to download the admit card through the official site from April 25, 2022. 

The examination will be conducted in two shifts on both days. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4 pm in the state. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

Kerala TET 2022: How to download admit card

  • Visit the official site of KTET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on Kerala TET 2022 admit card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process was started on February 9 and ended on February 19, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ktet education
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out