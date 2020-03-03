e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Kerala to introduce new bill to legalise students’ union activities on campuses, says State Education Minister

Kerala to introduce new bill to legalise students’ union activities on campuses, says State Education Minister

Speaking at the Kerala Assembly here on Tuesday, Jaleel said that the new bill to legalise strike of students on campuses is in the final stages and would be introduced in the House soon.

education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:34 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
Kerala Assembly.
Kerala Assembly. (ANI)
         

In the wake of Kerala High Court’s decision on banning students strike in campuses, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel said that the state government was planning to bring in a bill to legalise students’ union activities on educational campuses.

Speaking at the Kerala Assembly here on Tuesday, Jaleel said that the new bill to legalise strike of students on campuses is in the final stages and would be introduced in the House soon.

“The High Court was hearing a bunch of petitions by some private managements, who want to ban campus politics. The government has told the High Court that the government is taking steps to legalise students’ union activities on campuses,” he said.

The Minister said that the government was committed to protect the democratic rights of students.

“Our country has a long history of student movements starting from the freedom struggle. It has been noticed that in those college campuses where students union activities are weak, religious organisations that promote extremist ideas tries to influence students. Also, gangs and drug mafias become active where there are no students’ unions,” he said.

tags
top news
As coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
As coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
‘Not acceptable’: India rebuts Iranian minister’s comment on Delhi violence
‘Not acceptable’: India rebuts Iranian minister’s comment on Delhi violence
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV makes its official debut
Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV makes its official debut
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News