Kerala to introduce new bill to legalise students’ union activities on campuses, says State Education Minister

education

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:34 IST

In the wake of Kerala High Court’s decision on banning students strike in campuses, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel said that the state government was planning to bring in a bill to legalise students’ union activities on educational campuses.

Speaking at the Kerala Assembly here on Tuesday, Jaleel said that the new bill to legalise strike of students on campuses is in the final stages and would be introduced in the House soon.

“The High Court was hearing a bunch of petitions by some private managements, who want to ban campus politics. The government has told the High Court that the government is taking steps to legalise students’ union activities on campuses,” he said.

The Minister said that the government was committed to protect the democratic rights of students.

“Our country has a long history of student movements starting from the freedom struggle. It has been noticed that in those college campuses where students union activities are weak, religious organisations that promote extremist ideas tries to influence students. Also, gangs and drug mafias become active where there are no students’ unions,” he said.