Kids’ offer piggy bank savings to bring back vision of blind kid in Jharkhand

In an inspiring incident, four children offered to donate their piggy bank savings to bring back vision of a visually-impaired kid from Baghnara village in Sankarda Panchyat under Potka Blok in East Singhbhum district.

Now two city-based eye specialists have announced to conduct the eye-surgery of the completely blind 5-year-old kid, Khenka Murmu, free of cost.

“Noted eye specialist Dr BP Singh and chief anaesthetist in Tata Motors Hospital Dr Ashok Jadon have announced to operate the first eye of Khenka Mumru on Tuesday to remove the cataracts. They will conduct the surgery on Mumru ’s second eye after a month,” Vijay Singh, honorary secretary of Jamshedpur Red Cross Society, told HT on Sunday.

The emotional incident happened during a free eye check up camp organised by Red Cross in Rammanohar Lohia Netralaya at Bagbera police station (PS) roundabout on Saturday. “Kids voluntarily came to help us for the help of eye patients. Some of the kids got pretty disheartened by seeing Khenka, almost silent and depressed,” said Singh.

It was then that Aditya Kumar Singh, Shivam Kumar Singh, Shubham Kumar Prasad and Anant Kumar Prasad befriended Mumru and enquired with Singh why he was so sad and silent. “I told them that he needs to get both his eyes operated to get his vision back. Aditya immediately rushed to his house and brought his piggy bank, followed with three of his friends. They even said they would get their parents to contribute for bearing the cost of Mumru’s eye surgeries,” added Singh.

Mumru ’s father Jagannath Murmu was in tears seeing the sensitiveness of the little kids. He said, “I am thankful to all the children, volunteers and both the doctors. Please pray that Murmu gets back his vision and is able to see his new-found friends who came as God’s blessing,” said the father of visually-impaired kid.

