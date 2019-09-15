King George Medical University Lucknow trauma centre to get new building, more facilities

education

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has planned to expand its trauma centre with construction of a new building. The new structure will come up beside the existing one. A proposal regarding construction of the new building has been sent to the state government.

According to the plan, the new building will have two basement floors and seven floors above the ground. “The new building will allow us to separate medical and surgical emergencies, with 50 additional ventilators and added medical facilities. It will help streamline the functioning of the trauma centre which becomes complex when patient inflow suddenly goes manifold,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, HoD trauma surgery department at the KGMU. He said the primary construction work of the building has started.

The existing block has five floors that houses clinical and surgical emergency wards of different departments having 50 ventilators and 300 beds. “With more beds, we will be able to cater to more patients and maintain high medical standards in terms of hygiene and hospital protocols,” said Prof SN Sankhwar, chief medical superintendent of the KGMU.

As per the plan, the basement will have diagnostic facilities and stores to keep stock of medicine and items for patient care while different wards will come up from the first floor, collectively adding to over 200 beds. The emergency ward will be on the ground floor near the entrance of the new building.

The new building will be coming up next to the entry gate of the trauma centre, which is 100-meter away from the main building.

“The two buildings will be connected with a subway or a bridge in between. The work has been planned in such a manner that the work in the existing building is not disturbed,” said a doctor.

At present trauma centre gets about 300 patients every day and has about 300 beds. As one patient takes over 24-hours to stabilise and he is transferred to another ward on the main campus.“This addition might solve the admission issue,” said a senior faculty member.

KGMU gets patients from not only Lucknow, but also from adjoining districts such as Hardoi, Sitapur, Bahraich, Ayodhya and even from Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda and Unnao, which increase the inflow manifolds. As there are no standard trauma centres in these districts hence patients are referred here.

