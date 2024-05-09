KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2024 declared; direct link & how to check marks

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2024: Karnataka SSLC or Class 10th finak exam result has been declared. The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the Karnataka SSLC results via a press conference and students can check their marks online. Karnataka SSLC result 2024 live updates. KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2024 declared; direct link & how to check

Here is the direct link and steps to check the SSLC final examination marks

Login details required to check KSEAB Class 10 result 2024 are:

Registration number of the SSLC final examination

Date of birth in the prescribed format.

How to check KSEAB Class 10 result 2024

Open the result portal, karresults.nic.in. Find and open the Class 10 result link. Enter the required information and login. Check your marks on the next page.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 2024 was held from March 25 to April 6. Around 8 lakh students appeared in it. The practical and oral examinations were held on April 8.

The examination was held in single shifts – from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

The KSEAB will allow students to apply for re-checking or re-evaluation of results. The application portal will open soon on kseab.karnataka.gov.in.