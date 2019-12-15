KSP ETPST 2019 admit card for SI post released at psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 14:03 IST

Karnataka State Police has released the admit card for the post of Police sub-inspector (both men and women) 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the test can download the admit card online at psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies. Out of which, in the direct recruitment 185 vacancies are for male candidates, 60 for women candidates. In the Inservice category, 31 vacancies are for both males and females. In the ex-servicemen category, 20 are for males, and 3 for females. At last, in the inservice-ex-servicemen category, one vacancy is for both males and females.

According to the standard procedure, in the physical standard test, the height and weight would be measured for the female candidates while height and chest for male candidates will be measured.

Physical Standard Test:

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the My Application link

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.The admit card will appear on the display screen

5.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.