e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Education

KSP ETPST 2019 admit card for SI post released at psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in, here’s how to download

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies of Police sub-inspector .

education Updated: Dec 15, 2019 14:03 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KSP ETPST 2019 admit card for SI post released. (Screengrab
KSP ETPST 2019 admit card for SI post released. (Screengrab
         

Karnataka State Police has released the admit card for the post of Police sub-inspector (both men and women) 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the test can download the admit card online at psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies. Out of which, in the direct recruitment 185 vacancies are for male candidates, 60 for women candidates. In the Inservice category, 31 vacancies are for both males and females. In the ex-servicemen category, 20 are for males, and 3 for females. At last, in the inservice-ex-servicemen category, one vacancy is for both males and females.

According to the standard procedure, in the physical standard test, the height and weight would be measured for the female candidates while height and chest for male candidates will be measured.

Physical Standard Test:

Hindustantimes

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the My Application link

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.The admit card will appear on the display screen

5.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act in Jharkhand
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act in Jharkhand
Internet cut off in parts of Bengal amid protests against Citizenship Act
Internet cut off in parts of Bengal amid protests against Citizenship Act
1st ODI LIVE: Joseph gets Rohit, India lose 3rd wicket after steady stand
1st ODI LIVE: Joseph gets Rohit, India lose 3rd wicket after steady stand
‘They could go for big money’ - Ponting identifies players ahead of auction
‘They could go for big money’ - Ponting identifies players ahead of auction
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
‘I will be very surprised’: Shastri names player who can own No.4 spot
‘I will be very surprised’: Shastri names player who can own No.4 spot
Google wants US Fed Reserve to follow India’s UPI example
Google wants US Fed Reserve to follow India’s UPI example
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News