KTET 2019 Result declared, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 19:31 IST

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the KTET 2019 result. Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2019 was held in November. Candidates who have appeared in KTET 2019 examination can check their results by visiting the official website of SSLC Examination Government Of Kerala.

How to check KTET November 2019 Result:

1) Visit the official website of SSLC Examination Government Of Kerala at keralapareekshabhavan.in

2) Click on the link for KTET November 2019 result

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Choose the category applied for and enter your register number and date of birth

5) Click on check result

6) Result will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a printout

Note: Visit official website regularly for latest news and updates around the exam.