KTET 2020 admit card released, here’s the direct link

education

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:02 IST

KTET Admit Card 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has been released online ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download their admit card online at the official website.

KTET admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on February 5 which was postponed to February 7. Now the wait is over. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the website.

KTET 2020 exam will be held on February 15-16, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

KTET 2020 examination schedule:

KTET 1, which is for the post of lower primary teachers, will be conducted on February 15, 2020, in the morning shift between 10am and 12.30pn, while KTET 2, for upper primary teachers, will be held on the same day in the afternoon shift from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Whereas, KTET 3 to select high school teachers will be on February 16, 2020, from 11am to 1.30pm. KTET 4 will also be conducted on the same day for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi teachers, specialist teachers, and physical education teachers between 2.30pm and 5pm.

Direct link to download KTET admit card 2020

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the KTET 2020 admit card link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.