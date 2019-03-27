Released: Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) Class 1 admissions draw result out, know how to check

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released its first list of provisionally selected candidates for Class 1 admissions 2019. The second list will be released on April 9, if the seats are available. Further, the third and final list will be out on April 23.

The online registration process for Class 1 admissions began on March 1 and concluded on March 19, in which over 7.9 lakh applicants applied for 1 lakh seats in 1,202 KVS schools across India.

An official notice read, “The registration for Class 2 and above (except class 11) will begin from April 2 at 8 am and will conclude on April 9 at 4 pm. For class 11, application forms will be issued in offline mode after CBSE class 10 result is declared.”

How to check the KVS admission list for Class 1, 2019:

Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya of your respective schools

Under the notice board section, find the link that reads provisionally shortlisted candidates for Class 1 admission 2019-20

A PDF file will open

Check the name and application number

Here’s the direct link to check list for KVS Delhi cantt school

Here’s the direct link to check list for KVS Noida school

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2019: Documents required

Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate. The original certificate of date of birth should be returned to the parent after verification.

Proof of Residence

A certificate that the child belongs to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/BPL wherever applicable

A certificate certifying the child to be handicapped, wherever applicable.

A service certificate showing the number of transfers during the preceding 7 years duly signed and stamped by the head of office bearing the name, designation and other relevant particulars in block letters.

A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees

For grandchildren of Member of Parliament and PSU employees a proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the Member of Parliament or PSU employees would be needed.

For grandchildren of KVS employee a proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee (serving or retired) would be required.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 09:15 IST