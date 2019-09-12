KVS PGT, TGT, PRT, LDC, UDC results declared at kvsangathan.nic.in

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:57 IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has declared the results of the recruitment exam 2018 held for the posts of PRT, TGT, Hindi Translator, UDC, LDC and assistant. Candidates can check their result and scores at the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

A total of 7236 candidates had appeared for Upper Division Clerk (UDC) post.The exam was held on February 23, 2018. Check scorecard here.

A total of 5129 candidates had appeared for the post of assistant. The recruitment exam was held on February 22. Check scores here.

The notification was released in the month of September 2018 for recruitment on these posts. The total number of vacancies is 8339.

Here are the direct links to check result of different exams:

Result of Steno Grade-II (Skill Test)

Result of Steno Grade-II (Written Test)

Result of LDC (skill test + Typing)

Result of LDC (Written Test)

Result of UDC (Written + Skill)

Result of Assistant (Written + Skill)

Result of Hindi Translator

Result of TGTs (Science, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, SST & English ) Written Test + Interview Marks

Result of TGTs (English, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, Science & SST) Written Test

Result of PRT (Written Test + Interview

Result of PRT (Written Test)

Result of written test/skill test along with cut-off marks of selected candidates for the posts of Hindi Translator, Assistant, UDC, LDC and Stenographer Grade-II.

Result of written test/interview along with cut-off marks of selected candidates for the posts of TGTs & PRTs.

