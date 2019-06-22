Last date to apply for engineering and B Arch admissions in UIET Panjab University today

Today is the last date to apply for admission into the BE and BArchcourses at University Institute ofEngineeringand Technology (UIET), Panjab University (PU); UIET, Hoshiarpur; Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of ChemicalEngineering& Technology (SSBUICET); Chandigarh College ofEngineeringand Technology (CCET) and Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA).

More than 1,300 seats are available in BE andBArchcourses in these five institutions. Interested candidates need to check the updated counselling schedule by visiting the Joint Admission Committee 2019 website –chdenggadmissions.nic.in. The final list of the shortlisted candidates will be displayed on June 30 and the first round of seat allotment will be done on July 5.

No separate interview/counselling letter will be issued and no waiting list will be prepared.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 13:13 IST