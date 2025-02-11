Lead the AI and ML Revolution with E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati and Emeritus

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are transforming industries worldwide, driving competitiveness and innovation. According to McKinsey’s Global Survey on AI, 65% of respondents report regular use of generative AI, nearly double the rate from just 10 months ago. Master AI & ML with IIT Guwahati’s certification for digital leadership.

Meanwhile, Statista predicts the AI market will grow from $200 billion in 2023 to over $1.8 trillion by 2030, underscoring the demand for professionals with advanced expertise.

What Makes This Programme Stand Out?

The Advanced Certification Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati and Emeritus, is not just another certification—it’s a carefully designed journey to empower professionals with future-ready skills. Here’s what sets it apart:

Affordable Excellence Taught by Top IIT Guwahati Faculty

Unlike many high-cost certification programmes, this course is competitively priced at ₹1,35,000 + GST, making advanced AI and ML education accessible without compromising on quality. This affordability, combined with the prestige of learning from masterclasses with IIT Guwahati Faculty and several industry experts, ensures exceptional value for learners.

Prestigious Credentials

Earning credentials from two globally recognized leaders—E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, and IBM—gives participants a distinct edge in the job market. These certifications showcase expertise and validate skills, opening doors to career advancement and global opportunities.

Dual Specialisations for a Competitive Edge

One size does not fit all, especially in the dynamic field of AI and ML. This programme allows learners to tailor their education by choosing from five advanced specialisations:

Cybersecurity : Enhance systems with AI-driven threat detection and prevention.

: Enhance systems with AI-driven threat detection and prevention. Cloud Computing : Build scalable AI solutions on the cloud.

: Build scalable AI solutions on the cloud. No Code : Leverage intuitive tools for AI development without complex programming.

: Leverage intuitive tools for AI development without complex programming. IoT (Internet of Things) : Integrate AI with connected devices for smarter systems.

: Integrate AI with connected devices for smarter systems. Explainable AI (XAI): Develop transparent and interpretable AI models.

Flexible Learning Format

Delivered through online, live interactive sessions, this programme allows working professionals to upskill without disrupting their current roles. The flexibility ensures seamless integration of learning into their busy schedules.

Cutting-edge curriculum with Real-World Relevance

Unlike outdated programmes, this certification offers an industry-aligned curriculum that covers the latest trends and technologies. From foundational knowledge to advanced applications like Generative AI, learners gain a holistic understanding of AI and ML tools, frameworks, and methodologies.

Hands-On Learning for Practical Expertise

This programme emphasizes experiential learning through 20+ projects, capstone projects, and 30+ use cases. Learners solve real-world problems such as:

Predicting corporate bankruptcies.

Developing AI models for personalised healthcare.

Building systems for loan default predictions and spam detection.

Career Advancement with Dedicated Support

A standout feature is the comprehensive career support package, which includes:

Live career sessions and recorded resources : Prepare for interviews and job searches effectively.

: Prepare for interviews and job searches effectively. Pro-Membership on IIMJobs and Hirist : Track recruiter actions, chat with employers, and access job insights.

: Track recruiter actions, chat with employers, and access job insights. Resume Builder : Optimise resumes with tips and unlimited iterations.

: Optimise resumes with tips and unlimited iterations. Spotlight Feature: Boost profile visibility by showcasing certifications and institute names.

Certifications That Matter

Participants earn three IBM credentials in addition to an E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati certification, making this programme a globally respected qualification. These certifications demonstrate expertise in tools like TensorFlow, PyTorch, and other cutting-edge technologies.

Optional Campus Immersion

For learners seeking a more immersive experience, the programme offers an optional two-day campus immersion at IIT Guwahati (only for successful learners). This unique opportunity enables participants to interact with faculty, explore research facilities, and network with peers.

This combination of affordability, flexibility, and real-world relevance makes the Advanced Certification Programme by E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, a game-changer for professionals aspiring to lead in the fields of AI and ML.

Programme Highlights

Live Masterclasses : Interactive sessions with top IIT Guwahati faculty and many industry experts.

: Interactive sessions with top IIT Guwahati faculty and many industry experts. Capstone Project : A two-week hands-on project, alongside 20+ other practical assignments.

: A two-week hands-on project, alongside 20+ other practical assignments. Tools & Libraries : Training with 35+ tools and libraries via cutting-edge virtual integrated labs, featuring the latest GenAI models, including Mistral, Phi-2, Solar, ChatGPT, and Claude 3.

: Training with 35+ tools and libraries via cutting-edge virtual integrated labs, featuring the latest GenAI models, including Mistral, Phi-2, Solar, ChatGPT, and Claude 3. Research & Case Studies : Insights from 6 research papers and over 30 real-world use cases.

: Insights from 6 research papers and over 30 real-world use cases. Campus Immersion : Optional two-day visit to IIT Guwahati. (For successful learners only)

: Optional two-day visit to IIT Guwahati. (For successful learners only) Industry Certifications: Earn 3 IBM credentials and an IIT Guwahati certificate.

Who Should Enroll?

This programme empowers professionals across various roles to harness AI and ML for innovation, problem-solving, and strategic impact:

Data Scientists and Analysts seeking mastery of advanced tools and techniques.

seeking mastery of advanced tools and techniques. Software Engineers transitioning into AI/ML roles.

transitioning into AI/ML roles. Business Analysts leveraging AI for strategic insights.

leveraging AI for strategic insights. Product Managers integrating AI into development.

integrating AI into development. Executives understanding AI’s potential for organisational growth.

Real-World Applications

The programme emphasizes experiential learning through diverse projects, including:

Corporate Bankruptcy Prediction : Assess financial risks using data science.

: Assess financial risks using data science. Personalised Chemotherapy : Leverage ML for customised cancer treatments.

: Leverage ML for customised cancer treatments. Loan Default Analysis : Build predictive models to identify risk profiles.

: Build predictive models to identify risk profiles. Spam Detection : Classify messages with AI-based systems.

: Classify messages with AI-based systems. Clustering & Anomaly Detection: Identify patterns and anomalies in data.

Programme Details

Start Date : March 27, 2025

: March 27, 2025 Duration : 11 months

: 11 months Format : Online, live interactive sessions

: Online, live interactive sessions Fee: Rs1,35,000 + GST (Flexible payment options available)

Take the next step in your career with E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati’s Advanced Certification Programme in AI and ML.

About E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati

Electronics & ICT Academy Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati). As an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), the Academy was set up at IIT Guwahati under the scheme of “Financial Assistance for setting up Electronics and ICT Academies". On 26 March 2015, the project started at IIT Guwahati, and the Academy was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi on 19 January 2016. The objective of the Academy is to provide skill training to the Faculty Members (Engineering & Non-engineering) in recent trends in engineering & ICT application.

The Academy is designing specialised modules for imparting quality training for enhancing employability and capacity building in Electronics & ICT. In the past 7 years, the Academy has successfully conducted 400+ Programmes through conventional classroom teaching and NKN/virtual classroom mode in different institutes/Universities of Northeastern States specifically and a few in others. To date, the Academy has successfully trained 20000+ participants. The Academy has also signed an MoU with Institutes/Universities for hosting the programmes and for conducting hands-on sessions the Academy collaborated with Industries as Training/Industry Partners. The Academy is also offering online advanced certification Courses in the areas of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Full Stack, UI/UX, and VLSI Design and trained 2000+ graduates and working professionals. The Academy has also delivered training to 140+ Assam Police and Indian Navy officials on cybercrime concepts and Data Science.

About Emeritus

Emeritus offers customised and open programs in India, Singapore, Dubai, and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutions. Our world-class executive education programs, facilitated by eminent program experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications and are delivered in a range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programs. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. The company is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPPIB, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/

