Left coalition barely surpasses NOTA in DUSU elections

The total vote tally of the coalition of left parties Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA) barely crossed the 'None of the Above', or NOTA, option in the DUSU polls . DUSU Elections: Left coalition barely surpasses NOTA (File Photo)

The combined tally of the coalition's four candidates was 20,827 votes, just 79 votes more than the 20,748 votes polled for NOTA.

While AISA's presidential candidate Savy Gupta secured 3,906 votes, NOTA outdid her with 4,411 votes.

In the race for vice president, the coalition's Ayush Mondal received 3,650 votes, again falling short of NOTA's 4,411 votes.

Also read: DUSU Results 2024 out: NSUI makes comeback after 7 years, wins President post; ABVP settles for Vice President

There were two exceptions though. The coalition's joint secretary candidate Sneha Aggarwal got 8,806 votes, significantly higher than NOTA's 6,771 votes.

For the secretary post, Anamika K received 5,676 votes, narrowly edging out NOTA's 5,660 votes.

This year, the Left backed outfits fought the polls on a 2-2 seat sharing arrangement.

The results highlight the challenges faced by the Left coalition in gaining traction among Delhi University students, though it has a stronghold in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, another central university in Delhi.

Last year, AISA's presidential candidate Aiyesha Ahmad Khan stood third with 3,335 votes.

In the case of vice-president's post, Anushka Chaudhary of AISA received 3,492 votes.

SFI's Aditi Tyagi who contested for the post of secretary, secured 5,150 votes, while for joint secretary post, AISA's Anjali Kumar got 4,786 votes.