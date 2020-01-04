Let us develop AIIMS building in Darbhanga: CPWD DG writes to Health Ministry

education

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 13:03 IST

The CPWD, a prime construction agency of the central government, has requested the health ministry to entrust the work of developing AIIMS building in Bihar’s Darbhanga to the agency.

In his letter to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare secretary Preeti Sudan, Central Public Works Department Director General Prabhakar Singh said the CPWD will execute the project in a hassle-free manner.

It is understood that the ministry has decided to develop a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Darbhanga Medical College campus in Bihar, the DG said.

“We are already having full-fledged field units...in Bihar, and they are capable of taking up these works from concept to completion,” Singh said.

He said the CPWD in its endeavour to provide best services to its esteemed clients and stakeholders has taken several radical measures.

“We look forward to the assignment of AIIMS Darbhanga project to CPWD. We assure of our best efforts in completing this work on time with economy and adhering to the best quality standards,” Singh added.

The CPWD, which operates under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, carries out several development projects of the Centre and a number of state governments. It also erects fences on the country’s international borders.