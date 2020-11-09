LHMC B.Sc Nursing admit card 2020 released at con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 15:21 IST

LHMC B.Sc Nursing admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the admit card for the entrance examination of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, New Delhi on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the agency’s official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets online at con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in.

The agency will conduct the entrance examination for admission to B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing Course on November 20, 2020, at various centres. The examination will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call any of the NTA Helpline numbers: 0120- 6895200, 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or write to NTA at con.lhmcee@nta.ac.in.” reads the official notification.

Candidates are advised to note the following:

• The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

• Admit Card will not be sent by post.

• Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein.

• Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of admission process.

• Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference.

Direct link to download LHMC B.Sc Nursing admit card 2020.

How to download LHMC B.Sc Nursing admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download admit card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The LHMC B.Sc Nursing admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.