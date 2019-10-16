LIC Assistant Admit card 2019 released at licindia.in, here’s direct link to download call letter

education

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday released the admit card for assistant recruitment exam.

Candidates who applied for LIC Assistant recruitment exam 2019 can download their admit card from official website of LIC at licindia.in.

Here is the direct link to download LIC Assistant recruitment exam 2019 admit card.

The LIC Assistant recruitment exam 2019 will be held on October 30 and 31.

Admit card will have the Date/ Shift/ Venue of examination of the candidates.

The official notification for assistant recruitment was released on September 17. LIC assistant recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit 8000 assistants in LIC.

How to download the call letter:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the Careers tab appearing at the bottom of the homepage

3. Click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of Assistants-2019’

4. Click on the link, ‘Assistant 2019-Preliminary Examination Call letter-Live Link’

5. Key in your credentials and log in

6. Admit card will appear on the display screen

7. Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

