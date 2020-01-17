LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 declared, here’s how to check merit list

education

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 10:03 IST

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has declared the assistant main exam results 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the LIC main exam 2019 can check their results online at licindia.in.

LIC had conducted the assistant main exam on December 22, 2019 while for Assam region, the exam was conducted again on December 29. LIC had conducted the Prelims exam on October 30, and 31, and the results were announced in November.

The region- wise merit list is available at the website. Validity period of the empanelment list shall be maximum two years from the date of its publication or till next recruitment notification, whichever is earlier.

All the candidates appearing in the list including empanelment list, are advised to contact the Manager(P&IR) of the Division, by 16.01.2020 to get the information about further process of recruitment. The address is given at the bottom of merit list.

Click here for region- wise merit list

How to check LIC Assistant main result 2019:

Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in

Click on careers link at the bottom

Click on the recruitment link of Assistants

Click on ‘Next page’

The result page will open

Click on the result link given for your region.

A PDF file will open.

Find your roll number in the merit list.