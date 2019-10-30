LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 exam today, here’s what to keep in mind

education

LIC will conduct the Assistant Prelims exam 2019 today and tomorrow i.e., October 30 and 31.

Earlier, the LIC Prelims 2019 exam was scheduled on October 21 and 22 which was then postponed to October 30, 31.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of their admit card available on the website and bring it along with them to the exam Center. No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without their admit card.

LIC Assistant prelims exam Syllabus:

LIC Assistant prelims exam will consists of objective type questions from four sections namely, Reasoning Ability carrying 30 Marks, Numerical Ability carrying 35 Marks, and English Language/Hindi Language carrying 30 Marks. The duration of the test is 1 hour.

The official notification for the assistant recruitment was released on September 17 and the online application process began on the same day. The recruitment exam will be conducted to hire 8000 assistants in LIC.

