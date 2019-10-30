e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 exam today, here’s what to keep in mind

LIC Assistant Prelims exam 2019 will be conducted on October 30 and 31. Candidates should reach the center with their Admit cards.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The official notification for the assistant recruitment was released on September 17. Image used for representation
The official notification for the assistant recruitment was released on September 17. Image used for representation(HT photo/Sunil Ghosh)
         

LIC will conduct the Assistant Prelims exam 2019 today and tomorrow i.e., October 30 and 31.

Earlier, the LIC Prelims 2019 exam was scheduled on October 21 and 22 which was then postponed to October 30, 31.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of their admit card available on the website and bring it along with them to the exam Center. No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without their admit card.

LIC Assistant prelims exam Syllabus:

LIC Assistant prelims exam will consists of objective type questions from four sections namely, Reasoning Ability carrying 30 Marks, Numerical Ability carrying 35 Marks, and English Language/Hindi Language carrying 30 Marks. The duration of the test is 1 hour.

The official notification for the assistant recruitment was released on September 17 and the online application process began on the same day. The recruitment exam will be conducted to hire 8000 assistants in LIC.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 08:50 IST

tags
top news
CM post or key portfolios: Sena’s choices to BJP in Maharashtra
CM post or key portfolios: Sena’s choices to BJP in Maharashtra
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
PM Modi inks strategic pact to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia
PM Modi inks strategic pact to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia
Male DNA found on dead Pak Hindu medical student’s body, clothes: Cops
Male DNA found on dead Pak Hindu medical student’s body, clothes: Cops
Analysis | Sena or BJP: Who will blink first?
Analysis | Sena or BJP: Who will blink first?
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
Telangana woman files case against IPS husband, says forcing to divorce him
Telangana woman files case against IPS husband, says forcing to divorce him
‘$5 trillion economy roadmap ready’: PM Modi at investment forum in Riyadh
‘$5 trillion economy roadmap ready’: PM Modi at investment forum in Riyadh
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News