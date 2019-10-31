LIC Assistant Prelims 2019: Analysis of shift 1 of exam held on October 31

education

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:03 IST

Today (Thursday) is the second day of LIC Assistant Prelims exam 2019. Life Insurance Corporation is conducting examination to recruit candidates in the various Divisional Offices of LIC. A total of 8000 plus vacancies have to be filled across India.

There are 2 stages of this examination: Preliminary and the Main Exam. The Preliminary exam is only of qualifying nature. This exam is of 60 minutes duration and one has to attempt a maximum of 100 questions. There is no negative marking in the preliminary exam, students have to obtain minimum marks in all the sections as shown below. There are three sections in the exam: Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions), Reasoning Ability (35 Questions) and English Language (30 questions). This is a multiple-choice test and each question has 5 options.

On the basis of the feedback received from the students of shift 1 of second day of the examination, the overall level of the exam was between Easy to Moderate similar to that of day 1.

Below is the section wise analysis of the exam on Day 2, shift 1:

Quantitative Aptitude

This section (a maximum of 35 questions) was to be done in 20 minutes.The difficulty level was between easy to moderate. One major surprise was that there were 15 questions from Simplification. Practising questions on BODMAS will help students in easily solving these questions. Some of the questions in this section were time consuming. Questions in Data Interpretation were based on line graph. Below is the sectional breakdown:

Reasoning Ability

Students had to do 35 questions in 20 minutes. The difficulty level was easy-moderate. One major surprise was that there were 9 questions asked from alphanumeric series. Questions based on inequality were easy and time saving. There were no questions asked from input-output topic. Below is the sectional breakdown:

English Language

A maximum of 30 questions had to be done in 20 minutes. The level of difficulty was easy. Though the marks secured here will not be considered in the final evaluation, however students need to score a minimum passing marks to qualify. Cloze test questions were of moderate level. Questions from sentence correction and parajumbles were based on old pattern. Below is the sectional breakdown:

The below table shows the number of questions for a good attempt of the exam. Try to attempt all 100 questions since there is no negative marking.

(Author Vijay Jha is Academic Head, Banking Exams at Gradeup. Views expressed here are personal.)

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 15:01 IST