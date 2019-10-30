LIC Assistant Prelims 2019: Analysis of shift 1 of exam held on October 30

education

LIC Prelims Exam was held on Wednesday, October 30. The examination is being conducted for the post of assistant in the various divisional offices of LIC under Central, Eastern, East- entral, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones. There are a total of 8000 plus vacancies across India.

The Preliminary exam is only of qualifying nature. This exam is of 60 minutes duration and one has to attempt a maximum of 100 questions. There is no negative marking in the preliminary exam, students have to obtain minimum marks in all the sections as shown below. There are three sections in the exam: Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions), Reasoning Ability (35 Questions) and English Language (30 questions). This is a multiple-choice test and each question has 5 options.

The Main examination is of 200 questions, 200 marks for an MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) to be answered in 150 minutes. Here also students have to qualify in each of the sections of the Main Exam. The MCQ part of the Main has negative marking (25%) and each question has a total of 5 options.

LIC has successfully commenced the first shift of the exam today. Basis the feedback which we have received from the students, The overall level of the exam in the first shift was between Easy to Moderate. Below is a section wise summary:

Below is the section wise analysis of the exam in shift 1:

Quantitative Aptitude

This section (a maximum of 35 questions) was to be done in 20 minutes. One major surprise was that there were 14 questions from Simplification. The difficulty level was easy to moderate. An attempt above 28 with utmost accuracy can be considered good here. Below is the sectional breakdown:

Reasoning

Students had to do 35 questions in 20 minutes. The difficulty level was easy to moderate. One major surprise was that there were 9 questions asked from Alphanumeric series. An attempt of 30+ questions can be considered good. Below is the sectional breakdown:

English Language

A maximum of 30 questions had to be done in 20 minutes. The level of difficulty was easy. Though the marks secured here will not be considered in the final evaluation, however students need to score a minimum passing marks to qualify. An attempt above 20+ with accuracy can be considered good here. Below is the sectional breakdown:

We, at Gradeup, believe that an overall attempt of 60+ (out of 70) can be considered good.The below table shows the number of questions for a good attempt of the exam.

(Author Vijay Jha is Academic Head, Banking Exams at Gradeup. Views expressed here are personal.)

