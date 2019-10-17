LinkedIn launches ‘Events’ tool for members to create, share, discover professional events

education

Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the global launch of ‘LinkedIn Events’ that enables members to create, share, and discover professional events.

With Events, the platform aims to foster offline community building and help members nurture deeper and high-quality professional relationships.

According to LinkedIn data, the chances of people accepting connection requests on LinkedIn increases two times if they have attended a face-to-face meeting.

“With this launch, our members now have a safe and trusted avenue to engage with their network online and offline. We see them using this product to host networking meet-ups, workshops, alumni meets, product launches, and other face-to-face gatherings,” said Ajay Datta, Head of Product, India at LinkedIn.

LinkedIn Events also allows members to create ‘Private Events’, which enables them to have safe conversations in a closed-door, trusted environment, a company release said.

Additionally, the invite filters allow members to tap into their professional network and find members based on location, company, industry and school to curate their guest list.

LinkedIn Events is the first product built out of the Bengaluru R&D Centre for a global audience.

The centre also conceptualised and built LinkedIn Lite Android app in 2017, which has scaled to more than 70 emerging markets across the world and supports over 21 languages.

Linkedin Events will be available to all members globally on October 17 across all platforms, starting first with the English-speaking markets.

